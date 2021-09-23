CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Rio border agents banned from patrolling on horseback following controversial images

By Ariana Garcia
Laredo Morning Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou won't see Texas border patrol agents in Del Rio on horseback again anytime soon. Per a White House mandate made by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Del Rio agents are now barred from patrolling the border atop horses after controversial photos and footage appeared online this week of the agents aggressively confronting asylum-seeking Haitian migrants trying to enter the U.S.

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. “We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily,” a...
The Independent

Del Rio border crossing reopens after controversial treatment of encamped Haitians

Del Rio Port of Entry at the southern US border has reopened for passenger traffic and will reopen for cargo on Monday, Customs and Border Protection announced.The CBP statement on Saturday came just days after the crossing point made international headlines for controversial treatment of thousands of Haitians encamped there.“Following efforts this week by U.S. Border Patrol, Office of Field Operations and DHS partners to expedite processing of the migrant flow to manageable levels and with public safety restored, CBP reopened trade and travel operations at Del Rio Port of Entry,” the agency said in a release.The makeshift camp...
The Independent

US Border Patrol said their ‘whips’ in pictures of Haitian migrants were reins — so I asked for more details

The images spread like wildfire. Over the weekend, US Customs and Border Protection agents in Del Rio, Texas, were captured brandishing what appeared to be whips to subdue a group of Haitian migrants attempting to cross into US soil. Immediately, people drew historic parallels between the photos and slave patrol militias of yesteryear—groups of white ââslaveholders and non-slaveholders who would patrol areas looking for slaves out at night not carrying passes from their masters. Often on horseback, the men were authorized to search slave quarters for weapons or gatherings and could legally act as judge, jury and executioner,...
The Independent

Al Sharpton calls for deportation flights of Haitian migrants to end as he tours Del Rio migrant camp

Civil rights leader Rev Al Sharpton toured camps set up by more than 12,000 Haitian migrants near the international bride in Del Rio, Texas on Thursday where he called for the Biden administration to immediately suspend deportation efforts for the desperate migrants.Mr Sharpton spoke at a news conference on Thursday around noon local time, explaining that he and others were in Del Rio to pray with the migrants in the camps and assess the situation after speaking with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas a day earlier.In particular, Mr Sharpton said there needed to be “total accountability” surrounding the actions...
RGV Border Patrol Agents Arrest an Armed Criminal Migrant

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents arrested a criminal migrant armed with a pistol and a bowie knife. A Mara-Salvatrucha gang member and a previously convicted sex offender were also arrested in separate events. On Sept. 20, Falfurrias Border Patrol Station agents were following a...
White House continues to scapegoat border agents, bans use of horses in Del Rio

The Biden administration, still reacting to fake news regarding the border patrol’s supposed mistreatment of Haitian refugees, announced Thursday it has banned immigration officials from using horses to navigate the difficult terrain in Del Rio, Texas. “I can also convey to you that [Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas] conveyed to...
El Paso Border Patrol agents help process Haitian migrants from Del Rio

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Border Patrol agents were pictured supporting Haitian migrants who are in temporary custody and awaiting processing. El Paso's Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez posted photos on Twitter on Wednesday that show agents giving clothes, food and water to migrant children and adults. "We...
Team Biden knows how many illegal migrants it’s welcomed — it just doesn’t want you to know

Team Biden is lying about our southern border — and trying to keep it secret from the American people. Claiming the southern border is “not open,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas declared this week, “If you come to the United States illegally, you will be returned, your journey will not succeed and you will be endangering your life and your family’s life.”
