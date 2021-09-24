CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Elvis Costello & The Attractions Score First Entry on a Billboard Latin Albums Chart With ‘Spanish Model’

By Pamela Bustios
Billboard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 19-track set starts at No. 6 on Latin Pop Albums chart. Elvis Costello & The Attractions score their first top 10 success in their first visit to any of Billboard’s Latin albums chart as Spanish Model arrives at No. 6 on the Latin Pop Albums chart dated Sept. 25. The album also starts at No. 38 on the overall Top Latin Albums tally, No. 50 on Top Album Sales and No. 32 on Top Current Album Sales.

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Chloe's 'Have Mercy' Debuts in Top Five on Hot R&B Songs Chart

The first solo offering from Chloe Bailey, “Have Mercy,” debuts in the top five of Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs chart as it starts at No. 3 on the list dated Sept. 25. The single also begins as the genre’s top-selling song of the week and opens in the top 40 of the all-genre Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Drexler
Person
Juanes
Person
Sebastian Krys
Person
Francisca Valenzuela
Person
Fito Páez
Person
David Simon
Person
Elvis Costello
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin#Billboard Charts#Spanish Model#Jesse Joy#Hbo#Deuce
@wearemitu

Kali Uchis Talks Breakthrough Year With “Telepatía” & Her Billboard Latin Music Award Nominations

Kali Uchis is rounding out her breakthrough year with seven nominations at this week’s Billboard Latin Music Awards. The Colombian-American artist turned into a global superstar thanks to the success of “Telepatía.” In an exclusive interview ahead of the Billboard Latin Music Awards, Uchis talked about fighting for the vision of her first Latin album, seeing her music accepted by her Latino and LGBTQ+ communities, and her upcoming tour with Tyler, the Creator.
MUSIC
The Independent

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021 winners: Bad Bunny and Karol G win biggest awards

Bad Bunny had the highest number of wins at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards, taking home the artist of the year accolade in addition to nine other trophies.Held at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables in Florida on Thursday (23 September), the ceremony saw live performances by Rosalía, Juanes, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, and Maná. “Thanks always to all the audience for all the support, for supporting the music we make, thanks to all those who worked on this anthem,” said Bad Bunny after receiving the Hot Latin Song award. “Thank you for always being there for us....
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Belinda and Christian Nodal Share Sweet PDA-Moment at Billboard Latin Music Awards

Belinda and Christian Nodal shared a sweet PDA-filled moment at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards. The 29-year-old actress/singer and the 22-year-old norteño singer were on hand at the awards ceremony in Miami on Thursday. After the "Botella Tras Botella" crooner won the Billboard Latin Music award for Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo the camera panned to him and Belinda.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Billboard

Jhay Cortez's 'Timelezz' Arrives at No. 2 on Top Latin Albums Chart

Jhay Cortez earns his highest ranking yet on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart as Timelezz, his sophomore effort, arrives at No. 2 on the Sept. 18-dated survey. “Making this album was a yearlong process because I want my music to be Timelezz and have longevity atop the charts like Famouz did,” Cortez told Billboard. “I’m building my own sound which will change the game musically.”
ENTERTAINMENT
@wearemitu

Bad Bunny & Paquita La Del Barrio Stole Show At Billboard Latin Music Awards + 4 More Top Moments

The 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards were live from Miami last night. Out of his 22 nominations, Bad Bunny won 10 awards. Though he wasn’t a presenter or performer, the Puerto Rican superstar stole the show with Mexican icon Paquita La Del Barrio. There were also standout performances from Camila Cabello, Karol G, Tokischa, Rosalía, and more. Here’s our top five moments from the show.
MUSIC
Black Enterprise

Drake Debuts At No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart With ‘Certified Lover Boy’; Selling Most Units in 2021 Within 7 Days

Drake’s much anticipated Certified Lover Boy (CLB) album dropped on September 3. The Canadian rapper’s sixth studio album has been making headlines ever since its debut. The album has sold over 613,000 equivalent album units in the United States, Chart Data reports. CLB is now ranked as the biggest debut of the year. Kanye West ranks number two on the list with his Donda album. Donda has sold over 309,000 units since it was released on August 29.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Lisa's solo debut track 'LALISA' ranks #1 on iTunes top song charts in 60 different countries

BLACKPINK member Lisa's solo debut track "LALISA" has been met with extreme success. On September 11 at 8AM KST, Lisa's title track "LALISA" ranked #1 on iTunes top song charts in 60 different countries. It showed great popularity among fans from North America, South America, Europe, and Asia regions. "MONEY", the side track of Lisa's solo album, also achieved impressive results with a #2 ranking.
MUSIC
Soompi

TXT Becomes 1st K-Pop Artist To Chart For 12 Weeks On Billboard 200 With 2021 Album

TXT is still going strong on the Billboard 200 with their latest album!. The group’s second studio album “The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE,” which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 back in June, has now become the first K-pop album of 2021 to spend twelve weeks on the chart. (Billboard’s famous Top 200 Albums chart, commonly referred to as “the Billboard 200,” is its weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States).
MUSIC
Billboard

'Livestreaming in an Amazon World' Panel Set for 2021 Billboard Latin Music Week

The "Livestreaming in an Amazon World" panel is set to take place at Billboard's Latin Music Week, which returns to Miami with a weeklong (Sept. 20-25) event that unites the top Latin hitmakers, influencers and industry leaders, and features live performances and conversations with superstars. The conversation, moderated by Cristina...
MUSIC
Billboard

Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’ Returns to Top 10 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart After a Decade

Lady Gaga’s Born This Way album, released in 2011, returns to the top 10 of Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart (dated Sept. 18) for the first time in over a decade. The set re-enters the list at No. 10 thanks to the Sept. 3 release of the CD and cassette editions of the album’s special 10th anniversary reissue. In the week ending Sept. 9, Born This Way sold 5,000 copies in the U.S. (up 5,251%), according to MRC Data. It sold about 100 copies in the week previous. (All versions of Born This Way, including the original release and the 10th anniversary reissue, are combined for tracking and charting purposes.)
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy