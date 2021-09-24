Elvis Costello & The Attractions Score First Entry on a Billboard Latin Albums Chart With ‘Spanish Model’
The 19-track set starts at No. 6 on Latin Pop Albums chart. Elvis Costello & The Attractions score their first top 10 success in their first visit to any of Billboard’s Latin albums chart as Spanish Model arrives at No. 6 on the Latin Pop Albums chart dated Sept. 25. The album also starts at No. 38 on the overall Top Latin Albums tally, No. 50 on Top Album Sales and No. 32 on Top Current Album Sales.www.billboard.com
