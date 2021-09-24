Elvis Costello & The Attractions Score First Entry on a Billboard Latin Albums Chart With ‘Spanish Model’

Bad Bunny had the highest number of wins at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards, taking home the artist of the year accolade in addition to nine other trophies.Held at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables in Florida on Thursday (23 September), the ceremony saw live performances by Rosalía, Juanes, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, and Maná. “Thanks always to all the audience for all the support, for supporting the music we make, thanks to all those who worked on this anthem,” said Bad Bunny after receiving the Hot Latin Song award. “Thank you for always being there for us....

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO