Parents' lawsuit against Episcopal School of Jacksonville for mask policy permanently dismissed

A lawsuit filed by a group of parents against Episcopal School of Jacksonville regarding face masks has been permanently dismissed. Last month at least 10 parents said the school's COVID-19 policy — requiring unvaccinated students to wear masks — usurped Gov. Ron DeSantis' Parent's Bill of Rights, banning universal mask mandates and "COVID-19 harassment," a term used to define special treatment against a student in connection to rules on masking, testing and quarantining.