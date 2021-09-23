CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carole Baskin Blasts ‘Tiger King 2’ After Netflix Confirms Sequel Is on the Way

By Jacklyn Krol
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarole Baskin is not happy with Netflix after it announced a Tiger King sequel. The wildlife rescuer released a statement regarding the newly announced second season. “I don’t know how they put out a Tiger King 2 when Joe Schreibvogel’s [aka Joe Exotic] in jail and I’m refusing to be played again,” she said per The Hollywood Reporter. “Rebecca Chaiklin [director of Tiger King] said she wanted to ‘clear the air’ about what they did to me in Tiger King. I told her to lose my number. There is no explanation for such a betrayal and false portrayal.”

Carole Baskin criticises Tiger King 2 announcement

Carole Baskin has hit out at the announcement that Netflix are producing a sequel to Tiger King.The TV show, which was a hit in the early days of the pandemic, depicts the world of big cat zoos and the figures who run them, in particular the convicted criminal, Joe Exotic.In a statement, Baskin, who is CEO of Big Cat Rescue, and featured prominently in the first season, has blasted the continuation of the show: "I don't know how they put out a Tiger King 2 when Joe Schreibvogel's (aka Joe Exotic) in jail and I'm refusing to be played...
Carole Baskin Slams Tiger King as 'a Reality Show Dumpster Fire' amid Season 2 News

Carole Baskin has offered another scathing review of Tiger King amid the news that the Netflix docuseries will drop a second season later this year. Season 1 of Tiger King, which premiered on the streaming service in March 2020, captured the years-long feud between 60-year-old animal rights activist Baskin and Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage, the now-imprisoned founder of an exotic animal park in Oklahoma. The show also touched on the disappearance of Baskin's late husband, Don Lewis — a millionaire and animal sanctuary owner.
‘Tiger King 2’ to premiere later this year on Netflix

Looks like Tiger King 2 is officially on the way over at Netflix!. On Thursday (September 23), Netflix announced that fans who went nuts over the likes of Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, and the world of big cats, can officially look forward to sinking their teeth into Tiger King 2.
‘Tiger King Season 2′ Is On The Way

You read that right. A sequel season to the docu-series that swept the nation during lockdown is on the way. According to Deadline, Netflix announced the sequel within an announcement about other true-crime shows coming to the platform. The outlet also reported that filmmakers have visited and spoken multiple times...
Carole Baskin Slams Tiger King Creators After Season 2 Update, Explains Why She'll Be Watching Anyway

It's been over a year since Netflix's Tiger King since hit our screens and, for the most part, the hype had mostly died down. However, Netflix isn't quite done with the story of Joe Exotic, as it was recently announced that work on Tiger King 2 is underway, much to the dismay of Exotic's rival. Carole Baskin. The Big Cat Rescue CEO recently slammed the docuseries' creators after the Season 2 update but she also explained why she'll still need to watch it when it streams.
‘Tiger King 2’: Netflix announces sequel to juggernaut true crime docuseries

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It's officially happening: "Tiger King" is returning for a sequel. Netflix announced Thursday that it will release "Tiger King 2" at some point later this year. The streaming service promised "more madness and mayhem" in the follow-up to the docuseries that debuted in March last year and became a cultural phenomenon.
Tiger King 2 release date: Netflix confirms when you'll see Joe Exotic again

Tiger King is returning for a second season, Netflix revealed Thursday, continuing the outrageous tale of the Tiger King himself, Joe Exotic. A teaser video shows brief clips of some other familiar faces, including Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin and former business partner Jeff Lowe. On Saturday, at its Tudum global fan event, Netflix shared a release date: Nov. 17.
