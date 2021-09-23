Carole Baskin Blasts ‘Tiger King 2’ After Netflix Confirms Sequel Is on the Way
Carole Baskin is not happy with Netflix after it announced a Tiger King sequel. The wildlife rescuer released a statement regarding the newly announced second season. “I don’t know how they put out a Tiger King 2 when Joe Schreibvogel’s [aka Joe Exotic] in jail and I’m refusing to be played again,” she said per The Hollywood Reporter. “Rebecca Chaiklin [director of Tiger King] said she wanted to ‘clear the air’ about what they did to me in Tiger King. I told her to lose my number. There is no explanation for such a betrayal and false portrayal.”outsider.com
