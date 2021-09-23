Ohio governor offers new vaccine incentive for young people

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohioans ages 12-25 who receive the coronavirus vaccine can enter a new lottery making them eligible for five $100,000 college scholarships and 50 $10,000 scholarships, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday in his latest effort to boost number of people vaccinated against COVID-19. Details of the new Ohio Vax-to-College program will be announced soon, and is aimed at the group of Ohioans with the most room to grow in terms of receiving the vaccination, the Republican governor said.