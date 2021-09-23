CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford's found his home and healthy mindset

By Jon Scott
spectrumlocalnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first two years of Cody Ford's NFL career haven't gone well. "Especially my rookie year," Ford remembered. "We were playing Denver and I had to block Von Miller on a 1-on-1 on the backside and luckily Josh Allen's a good QB because he got rid of it." He powered...

spectrumlocalnews.com

SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
People

Patrick Mahomes' Dad Pat Bonds with Granddaughter Sterling, 6 Months, at Kansas City Chiefs Game

Patrick Mahomes recently told PEOPLE that he has been "blessed to have a really, really good first baby in Sterling" Patrick Mahomes' support system is there to cheer him on. On Friday, the NFL star's fiancée Brittany Matthews shared photos on her Instagram Story featuring their baby daughter Sterling Skye, 6 months, at the Kansas City Chiefs pre-season game against the Minnesota Vikings, which they won 28-25.
NFL
State
Oklahoma State
Fox News

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee has perfect response to ‘house wife’ troll

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée Brittany Matthews responded to an Instagram troll who suggested she doesn’t have a career because of her NFL WAG status. In the comments of an Instagram post Matthews shared that featured her and Mahomes’ 6-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, an Instagram critic wrote, "She most definitely twenty years from now is gonna be on some real house wifes of athletes type of show because for real what does she actually do besides just being the wife and mother of Pat Macs child.. like really why is she relevant."
NFL
Popculture

Patrick Mahomes Surprises Fiancee Brittany Matthews With Extravagant Birthday Celebration

Patrick Mahomes made his fiancee's birthday very special. Over the weekend, Brittany Matthews revealed on her Instagram story that Mahomes surprised her with a 26th birthday party. She first showed off a trio of dresses gifted to her by the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. Matthews then revealed she wore one of the dresses out for a mystery event.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy’s quote on Justin Fields won’t help his case

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy is facing some serious criticism for his comments after playing quarterback Andy Dalton over Justin Fields against the Los Angeles Rams. The Chicago Bears lost on Sunday night 34-14 to the Los Angeles Rams. One of their touchdowns came from a three-yard rush by rookie quarterback Justin Fields late in the third quarter.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns WR David Patten has passed away

Longtime NFL wide receiver, and one-time Cleveland Brown, David Patten has passed away unexpectedly. Patten was just 47. TMZ Sports reports that Patten was killed in a motorcycle accident in his native South Carolina. Patten is best-known for his seasons with the New England Patriots from 2001-2004, where he was...
NFL
Person
Von Miller
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks, Jaguars Reportedly Agree To Significant Trade

The Seattle Seahawks acquired a defensive back who is plenty familiar with the Pacific Northwest from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night. The Jaguars sent cornerback Sidney Jones to the Seahawks, according to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter. Jones already has plenty of fans in Seattle. He was a star for the Washington Huskies from 2014-to-2016. It’s only fitting he’s heading back to the area.
NFL
Birmingham Star

Urban myth? Meyer among favorites to be first NFL coach fired

Urban Meyer's odds of being the first NFL coach fired this season lengthened a bit after he said there is "no chance" he will leave the Jacksonville Jaguars for Southern Cal. Meyer opened Wednesday as the 350 favorite at SportsBetting.ag to be the first coach fired but those odds soon lengthened to 450. The former Florida and Ohio State coach's name was mentioned as a potential successor shortly after USC fired Clay Helton on Monday.
NFL
#Bills#American Football
The Spun

Chicago Bears GM Sends Clear Message About Andy Dalton

Earlier this offseason, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy made it clear that veteran quarterback Andy Dalton would be the team’s starter heading into the 2021 season. Nagy kept singing that tune even when rookie quarterback Justin Fields looked like he had what it took to be an NFL starter. Despite flashing during the preseason, Fields still seems destined for a backup role.
NFL
247Sports

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers coach says it's 'a shame' Dak Prescott had to face Tom Brady

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott grabbed the attention of the country on Thursday night with his performance in a narrow loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Prescott’s play earned him tons of praise and respect, it was not enough to overcome one major hurdle. Going against Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, it was always going to be an uphill battle, according to Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians.
NFL
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Steven Means exits with injury vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Atlanta Falcons don't have much depth along their defensive line. That shallow depth will be tested Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That's because defensive end Steven Means left with an injury. Means suffered the injury on the first play of the second quarter. Tampa Bay scored a touchdown...
NFL
audacy.com

Social media can't believe McDonald's ad that features Bears coach Matt Nagy

(AUDACY) It was a bad start to the 2021 NFL season for the NFC North, seeing as all four teams lost with fairly significant levels of humiliation Sunday. The Packers were absolutely annihilated by the Saints, with Aaron Rodgers putting up perhaps the worst performance of his career. The Lions made it a close game late against the 49ers but were losing 31-10 at the half and were getting heavily outplayed. The Vikings found a way to lose to the Bengals, with their usually potent rushing attack held to just 67 yards while Joe Mixon nearly doubled that total himself. And the Bears watched some Andy Dalton mediocrity turn into a 34-14 blowout at the hands of the Super Bowl-contending Rams.
NFL
SB Nation

John Elway fumbled a $714 million bag with Broncos ownership stake

John Elway is inexorably linked to the Denver Broncos in the minds of football fans, now he’s looking to make that permanent. News out of Colorado is that Elway is interested in becoming part of an ownership group looking to purchase the team when they hit the market as expected.
NFL

