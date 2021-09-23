Ford's found his home and healthy mindset

(AUDACY) It was a bad start to the 2021 NFL season for the NFC North, seeing as all four teams lost with fairly significant levels of humiliation Sunday. The Packers were absolutely annihilated by the Saints, with Aaron Rodgers putting up perhaps the worst performance of his career. The Lions made it a close game late against the 49ers but were losing 31-10 at the half and were getting heavily outplayed. The Vikings found a way to lose to the Bengals, with their usually potent rushing attack held to just 67 yards while Joe Mixon nearly doubled that total himself. And the Bears watched some Andy Dalton mediocrity turn into a 34-14 blowout at the hands of the Super Bowl-contending Rams.

