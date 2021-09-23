CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the Least Expensive Jaguar Coupe

By Brian Grabianowski
 4 days ago
Jaguar only makes one coupe, and it’s the F-Type. The rest of the cat’s lineup is made up of two gas SUVs, one electric SUV, and the XF sedan. The F-Type and i-Pace, its all-electric performance SUV, carry the biggest starting prices by more than $10,000. In a world where coupes and sedans are becoming increasingly rare, it’s nice to see a seasoned car maker offer both. However, with the prices Jaguar is trying to impose on its consumers, the current lineup might not last. Here’s the cheapest version of the F-Type that Jaguar sells.

