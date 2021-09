CANFIELD, Ohio — The Mahoning County Career and Technical Center received a Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft this week for its aviation maintenance program students. The Beechcraft Bonanza is an aircraft that most general aviation mechanics are exposed to in the field, according to a press release. Since its introduction in 1946 as the Beechcraft model 35, it has had the longest running production in the world, continuing today as the Beechcraft Bonanza G36.

MAHONING COUNTY, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO