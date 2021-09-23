CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical cannabis patients should keep cards after legalization

By Hilda Luz Chavez
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective April 1, 2022, recreational use of cannabis will be officially legal in New Mexico. Law enforcement and the mental health community are preparing as well. It will take time but New Mexicans will benefit from the legalization efforts. In 2007, the Lynn and Erin Compassionate Act became law and...

