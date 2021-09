Governor Gavin Newsom is signing two laws to protect abortion privacy. Newsom put his signature on Assembly Bill 1184, which makes it so sensitive medical information is only provided to the patient and no one else on the health care plan. He also signed AB 1356, which makes it illegal to post photos, videos or personal information online of anyone at reproductive health facilities. The same law extends protections to the 100 feet surrounding the facilities’ entrance.

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO