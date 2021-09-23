.@MainLineSportsC boys’ recruit: Perkiomen Valley 2022 MF Schlachta commits to PennTech
Perkiomen Valley 2022 midfielder Harrison Schlachta has made a commitment to play Division III lacrosse at Pennsylvania College of Technology. High school: Perkiomen valley (Collegeville, PA) Grad year: 2022. Positions: Midfield. College committed to: Pennsylvania College of Technology. Club team: Chosen Lacrosse Club. Expected major: Building/Construction Site Management/Manager. Why did...phillylacrosse.com
