(The Center Square) – Express Med Pharmaceuticals will hire 700 new workers for a planned expansion at its Beaver County facility. The Monaca plant, located about 30 miles northwest of Pittsburgh, will use $1 million in state grants to hire and train 674 new employees over the next three years, many of whom will work remotely. An additional 34 staffers will keep their jobs, according to Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration.

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO