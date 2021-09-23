Carles Puigdemont’s lawyer says the former Catalan leader who is wanted by Spain has been detained in Sardinia, Italy

The Council of Europe on Monday awarded its major human rights prize to jailed Belarus opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova who was arrested last year after she tore up her passport at the border to prevent her forced expulsion from the country.Earlier this month, a court in Minsk found her guilty of conspiring to seize power, creating an extremist organization and of calling for actions damaging state security and sentenced her to 11 years in prison. At a ceremony in Strasbourg, France, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe awarded her its ninth Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize,...
Comments / 0