Carles Puigdemont’s lawyer says the former Catalan leader who is wanted by Spain has been detained in Sardinia, Italy

voiceofalexandria.com
 4 days ago

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carles Puigdemont’s lawyer says the former Catalan leader who is wanted by Spain has been detained in Sardinia, Italy.

www.voiceofalexandria.com

The Independent

Detained Catalan leader sought by Spain awaits fate in Italy

A former Catalan leader sought by Spain for a failed 2017 secession bid is expected to appear at an extradition hearing Friday after being detained in Sardinia an Italian island with strong Catalan cultural roots and its own independence movement.Italian police on Thursday night transferred Carles Puigdemont to a jail in Sassari, a Sardinian city near Alghero, where he had been detained upon arrival at the airport there. Alghero is hosting a traditional Catalan folklore festival that he was expected to attend. His Spanish lawyer, Gonzalo Boye, said Thursday night that his client was being detained in Italy...
EUROPE
wtaq.com

Spain says Catalan separatist leader detained in Italy must face Spanish courts

MADRID/ROME (Reuters) – Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont, who was detained by Italian police in Sardinia, must face justice in Spain, the Spanish government said on Friday ahead of an extradition hearing. “Mr. Puigdemont must submit to the action of the courts, exactly like any other citizen,” Spanish Prime Minister...
EUROPE
AFP

After brief arrest, Catalan separatist leader back in Brussels

Exiled former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont was back in Belgium Monday after his arrest in Italy but will return at the weekend for a hearing over a Spanish extradition request, his lawyer said.  His lawyer in Sardinia has insisted there was no basis for his arrest, nor for his extradition. 
EUROPE
voiceofalexandria.com

Poland: Court case on primacy of EU or Polish law adjourned

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s constitutional court announced another recess Wednesday in a key case over whether Polish or European Union law has primacy in the EU member country. The ruling of the Constitutional Tribunal, when it eventually comes, is expected to define Poland's future relationship with the 27-member bloc.
POLITICS
