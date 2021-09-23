Carles Puigdemont’s lawyer says the former Catalan leader who is wanted by Spain has been detained in Sardinia, Italy

French President Emmanuel Macron was hit at the shoulder Monday by an egg thrown at him by a man during a visit to an international food trade fair in the French city of Lyon A video of the incident, widely shared on the social media, shows Macron walking through the crowd when an egg bounced off him without breaking. Two bodyguards can be seen immediately getting closer to the president to protect his shoulders.The video also shows a man being taken away from the scene by other bodyguards. Reporters at the scene heard Macron saying “If he has...

