CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asheville, NC

Watch: Mama bear shows cub how to use playground slide

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25FRCb_0c6ATO5d00

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — This kind of fun is worth a bear hug.

Faculty members at a North Carolina school were treated to a teachable moment on the playground Tuesday, as a mother bear showed her cub how to enjoy a playground slide.

The black bears were caught on video frolicking on the playground at Isaac Dickson Elementary School in Asheville, WLOS reported.

“I love how the mama goes down the big slide and quickly runs to the smaller slide, only to bear hug the little one as they make it to the bottom,” Betsie Stockslager Emry said in her Facebook post of the video.

First, the mother bear travels down the large slide, then comes around to the smaller slide and encourages her cub, who slides, front paws in front. The mother bear then gives the cub a hug as the two wrestle playfully on the ground, WLOS reported.

All of the students were safely inside the school at the time, Isaac Dickson officials said on their Facebook page.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

9-year-old competes for best kid’s mullet

Mullets were popular 30 years ago, but one kid who was born well after the fad faded is getting closer to maybe winning the best kid’s mullet in America. Greyson Reynolds, 9, is a competitor in the USA Mullet Championships and is a finalist in the kids’ division, WTHR reported.
KIDS
Action News Jax

Goats get loose in Atlanta's tony Buckhead neighborhood

ATLANTA — (AP) — A herd of goats brought in to clear weeds got loose Monday, briefly becoming a thorn in the side of Atlanta's tony Buckhead neighborhood. Atlanta police responded after a driver called to report the goats were wandering in the road, news outlets reported. They had been brought in to eat weeds at a nearby Kroger supermarket but got free, according to police.
ATLANTA, GA
Action News Jax

“I died”: Singer Kelly Price details harrowing COVID-19 battle

ATLANTA — Gospel singer Kelly Price broke her silence on Monday regarding her recent inaccessibility following a dire bout with the coronavirus. The Grammy-nominated singer, who lives in Atlanta, made headlines late last week after family members reported that she was missing, but her attorney confirmed to WSB-TV on Friday night that she was isolated and recovering from the virus.
ATLANTA, GA
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
65K+
Followers
66K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy