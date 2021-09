The first trailer for Disney+'s Hawkeye series made its debut on Monday, and fans have been relishing in all of the things it is expected to bring to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to the dynamic between Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), the live-action series will introduce other characters into their orbit. This includes Maya Lopez / Echo (Alaqua Cox), a Native American and deaf hero, who has been teased to debut in the series before getting her own Disney+ spinoff. The trailer provided a brief, blink-and-you'll-miss-it look at Cox in costume, bathed in red lighting, which you can check out below.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO