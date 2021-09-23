CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
September: National Recovery Month

Cover picture for the articleSeptember is National Recovery Month and today on Afternoon Live, executive director of Regence BlueCross Blue Shield of Oregon Jim Polo and Boulder Care medical director Alyson Smith shared how you can support a loved one through their addiction recovery journey. Prolonged stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic has amplified mental health and substance use concerns, with more than 13% of adults reporting that they had started or increased substance use to cope, according to the CDC. To address the growing need for accessible substance use disorder (SUD) treatment options, Regence has partnered with Boulder Care to offer most members in-network access to the telehealth provider’s evidence-based, virtual addiction treatment. This partnership with Boulder Care represents Regence’s ongoing effort to improve behavioral health outcomes by increasing access to evidence-based care. Additionally, in the last five years Regence has reduced opioid prescriptions among its membership by 51%, credited to a comprehensive strategy that addresses opioid misuse while also supporting appropriate use for those who need it.

