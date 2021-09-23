I Can't Live Without This "HeatGear" I Wear For My Outdoor Workouts in the Fall
Fall is my favorite season, and even with the temperatures dropping, I still love doing my outdoor workouts. Give me a chilly autumn day in the 50s over a scorching 90-degree day any time! For the last year, I've been taking my workouts outside for a HIIT-style bootcamp class in Carl Schurz Park in New York City. Although I still get warm and sweaty during my fall workouts, I still need some athletic wear that will keep me cozy, especially as the mornings get cooler and cooler in the city.www.popsugar.com
