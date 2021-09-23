CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitney Peak Looks Like the Ultimate Bad Gal With Her New Blond Mullet

By Perri Konecky
Whitney Peak is here to pay homage to the woman of the night. On Sept. 22, the Gossip Girl star attended the Savage X Fenty Volume 3 premiere in New York City rocking a blond mullet that resembled one of Rihanna's favorite hairstyles. It's not an entirely new look for Peak, as we've seen her dabble in the mullet game before, but she turned up the volume and achieved a seriously edgy style with the new blond color. A bad gal, indeed.

