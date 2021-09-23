I Tried the Kiehl's Rare Earth Deep Pore Daily Cleanser, and My Sensitive Skin Is Glowing
Having both sensitive and combination skin makes cleanser shopping feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. My combination skin craves exfoliation, especially since I sweat often from working out, while its sensitivity is very picky about the method of exfoliation I use. So when I find a cleanser I like, I tend to review the ingredient list before giving it a two-week trial to determine whether or not I'm truly sensitive to the formula.www.popsugar.com
Comments / 0