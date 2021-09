The fate of a healthy Democracy does not come down to a phone call with Dan Quayle. But, well, here we are. According to an upcoming book by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, in the final days of Trump’s presidency, then-Vice President Mike Pence was struggling to decide whether to honor the votes of the American people or to refuse to certify Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump and set off an unprecedented constitutional crisis. The authors write that Pence sought advice from Dan Quayle, the only living Republican vice president who had been in the position of certifying an election where his...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 13 DAYS AGO