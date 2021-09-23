CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spieth-Thomas vs. Rahm-Garcia to kick off Ryder Cup foursomes

By Field Level Media
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday evening’s Ryder Cup opening ceremony concluded with captains Steve Stricker and Padraig Harrington revealing the first pairings for Friday’s foursome matches. The Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, will kick off in fiery fashion when Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas pair up for Team USA against two Spaniards, world No. 1 Jon Rahm and Ryder Cup vet Sergio Garcia, for Team Europe.

