CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asheville, NC

Watch: Mama bear shows cub how to use playground slide

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25FRCb_0c6ARtnY00

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — This kind of fun is worth a bear hug.

Faculty members at a North Carolina school were treated to a teachable moment on the playground Tuesday, as a mother bear showed her cub how to enjoy a playground slide.

The black bears were caught on video frolicking on the playground at Isaac Dickson Elementary School in Asheville, WLOS reported.

“I love how the mama goes down the big slide and quickly runs to the smaller slide, only to bear hug the little one as they make it to the bottom,” Betsie Stockslager Emry said in her Facebook post of the video.

First, the mother bear travels down the large slide, then comes around to the smaller slide and encourages her cub, who slides, front paws in front. The mother bear then gives the cub a hug as the two wrestle playfully on the ground, WLOS reported.

All of the students were safely inside the school at the time, Isaac Dickson officials said on their Facebook page.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

9-year-old competes for best kid’s mullet

Mullets were popular 30 years ago, but one kid who was born well after the fad faded is getting closer to maybe winning the best kid’s mullet in America. Greyson Reynolds, 9, is a competitor in the USA Mullet Championships and is a finalist in the kids’ division, WTHR reported.
KIDS
WPXI Pittsburgh

Goats get loose in Atlanta's tony Buckhead neighborhood

ATLANTA — (AP) — A herd of goats brought in to clear weeds got loose Monday, briefly becoming a thorn in the side of Atlanta's tony Buckhead neighborhood. Atlanta police responded after a driver called to report the goats were wandering in the road, news outlets reported. They had been brought in to eat weeds at a nearby Kroger supermarket but got free, according to police.
ATLANTA, GA
WPXI Pittsburgh

“I died”: Singer Kelly Price details harrowing COVID-19 battle

ATLANTA — Gospel singer Kelly Price broke her silence on Monday regarding her recent inaccessibility following a dire bout with the coronavirus. The Grammy-nominated singer, who lives in Atlanta, made headlines late last week after family members reported that she was missing, but her attorney confirmed to WSB-TV on Friday night that she was isolated and recovering from the virus.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Lifestyle
Asheville, NC
Pets & Animals
WPXI Pittsburgh

Is it allergies or is it COVID-19: what to look for

This time of year is typically when people experience fall allergies, and they could be wondering if they’re actually experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Dr. Brian Lamb, an internal medicine physician with AHN says patients have been contacting their doctors to ask how they can tell the difference between fall allergies and COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
55K+
Followers
69K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy