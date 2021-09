Bayern Munich barely broke out of second gear to ease past Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday night, winning 2-0 in Catalunya.Thomas Muller’s deflected strike broke the deadlock after Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane had gone close for the Bavarians, while the home team failed to threaten at all.Musiala then crashed an effort against the post after the break, with Robert Lewandowski reacting quickest to net the rebound from close range.The Polish international netted another late on to wrap things up, this time after sub Serge Gnabry had struck the frame of the goal.Here are five things we learned...

UEFA ・ 13 DAYS AGO