According to Sportsnet, NBA players who are unvaccinated will be able to enter Canada under a ‘National Interest Exemption'. This is big news for the NBA given that it was thought some of the league's unvaccinated players would be forced to miss any games in Canada for the 2021-22 season when facing the Toronto Raptors. With this new rule, that appears to no longer be the case. However, these players will not have exciting lives when visiting Canada. They will require testing upon entry, as well as league mandated testing, and will be restricted to their hotel and arena only.

NBA ・ 10 HOURS AGO