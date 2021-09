CHICAGO (CBS)– After nearly a century, time is winding up on the horse racing dynasty at Arlington Park. The crown jewel is closing its doors after races on Saturday, with an uncertain future. It’s a bittersweet goodbye for the hundreds of workers and horsemen who’ve called Arlington home for decades. As Arlington International Racecourse reaches its finish line, horse owners who’ve trained thoroughbreds here for years are reminiscing on a stable of fond memories to smile through a sad time. “This has been our home, a family home, y Grandpa owned horses out here,” Horse trainer Rony Rallo said. “For it to go...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO