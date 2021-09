PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who is wanted in connection with two early morning robberies in Portsmouth. Police say the man entered the 7-Eleven located near the 700 block of London Boulevard around 4:42 a.m. and threatened the employees. About 90 minutes later, he was reported at the 7-Eleven located near the 1800 block of Effingham around 6:06 a.m.