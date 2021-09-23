CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several Kansas Gannett papers are being purchased by CherryRoad Media, including The Garden City Telegram

Garden City Telegram
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCherryRoad Media has announced the acquisition of several newspapers in Kansas, including The Garden City Telegram, all owned by Gannett. In addition to the Telegram, the company has purchased the Hays Daily News, the Pratt Tribune, the Leavenworth Times, the St. John News, the Kiowa County Signal, the Dodge City Daily Globe, the McPherson Sentinel, the Butler County Times-Gazette, the Wellington Daily News, the Ottawa Herald, the Newton Kansan and the Hiawatha World.

