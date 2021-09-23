Goleta City Council Approves Flavored Tobacco Ban Ordinance

Council Also Authorizes $3.9 Additional Roadway Paving Funding and Adopts Eviction Moratorium. GOLETA, CA, September 22, 2021 – Starting in December of this year, the City of Goleta will no longer allow the sales of flavored tobacco products within City limits. After hearing several hours of public comment on both sides of the issue at last night’s public meeting, the Goleta City Council voted 4 to 1 in favor of an ordinance that will ban the sale of flavored tobacco in each of its 32 licensed tobacco retail locations. The City is the latest in a number of neighboring jurisdictions to take this action including the County of Santa Barbara and the cities of Carpinteria, Santa Maria and Guadalupe.