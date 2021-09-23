R. Kelly jury asked to make him 'pay' or not fall for 'lies'

A verdict has been reached in R Kelly’s federal trial in New York City.The verdict came through on Monday.The substance of the verdict isn’t known yet and will be announced soon. The judge has summoned the parties to a courtroom in Brooklyn for the verdict to be read.Kelly has been charged with racketeering predicated on criminal conduct including sexual exploitation of children, kidnapping, forced labor and Mann Act violations involving the coercion and transportation of women and girls in interstate commerce to engage in illegal sexual activity. He is also charged with four counts of violating the Mann Act related to his interstate transportation of a victim to New York to engage in illegal sexual activity, and his exposure of her to an infectious venereal disease without her knowledge.Kelly has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing.Follow the latest updates with our live blog below:

