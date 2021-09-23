CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
R. Kelly jury asked to make him 'pay' or not fall for 'lies'

By TOM HAYS - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor in closing arguments at the sex-trafficking trial of R. Kelly urged jurors on Thursday to make the R&B superstar “pay” for his alleged crimes, while a defense lawyer told them they've been misled by opportunistic accusers about consensual relationships. “It is now time to...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Chicago Tribune

Ex-Prisons officer suspected of leaking R. Kelly’s jail communications to blogger, federal records show

R&B superstar R. Kelly had been locked up at Chicago’s federal jail for four months when a popular YouTube personality touted an inside scoop on the singer’s tumultuous relationship with two girlfriends still living in his high-rise apartment. Apparently wanting to keep the women in his camp, Kelly allegedly had a friend bring $1,500 in cash to the Trump Tower residence to help pay their ...
CHICAGO, IL
hotnewhiphop.com

Witnesses Reveal R. Kelly's Rules Inside His "Chocolate Factory" Studio

Witnesses have testified to the extent of R. Kelly's controlling set of rules that he implemented inside his Illinois mansion, during the singer's trial in Brooklyn. Several of Kelly's former employees say female guests had to wear baggy clothes, avoid eye contact with and not speak to other men, and not leave their room without permission from Kelly or one of his associates.
CELEBRITIES
Sherrell Writes

An old documentary may shed new light on the abuse the late Aaliyah endured at the hand of R Kelly

Artist rendition of R Kelly's sex trafficking trial.Elizabeth Williams: Associated Press. As a plethora of anonymous victims reveal atrocities committed on them by the perverse and defamed singer Robert Kelly, the trial once again drops a bombshell as Nathan Edmond, a 73-year-old ordained minister in Chicago, testified about the ceremony under subpoena. This has been his first time speaking publicly about the illegal union per CNN reports.
abc17news.com

R. Kelly assistant says he made her write false confession

NEW YORK (AP) — R. Kelly’s longtime assistant testified Monday that the R&B superstar was so paranoid, he once asked her to change into a robe to demonstrate she was not wearing a wire. Diana Copeland was Kelly’s assistant for 15 years. She told jurors he kept strict policies for his entourage and once compelled her to write a letter falsely confessing to stealing from him. Still, Copeland said she did not witness any of the alleged abuse of women described by a long list of witnesses over the past month in Kelly’s racketeering trial in Brooklyn. The singer has denied accusations that he sexually exploited women and children.
CELEBRITIES
hot969boston.com

London on da Track’s Mom, Cheryl Mack, Testifies in R. Kelly Trial

Cheryl Mack, producer London on da Track’s mother, testified in the R. Kelly trial admitting she signed a pre-written affidavit to protect Kelly from sexual harassment claims, per Yahoo! News. Mack served as the disgraced singer’s executive assistant from 2013-2015 where she claims she was forced to sign incriminating false...
CELEBRITIES
abc17news.com

Prosecutors play R. Kelly tapes as goverment case winds down

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors at the sex trafficking trial of R. Kelly have played video and audio recordings for the jury they say back up allegations he abused women and girls. Jurors listened to the tapes on Wednesday in federal court in Brooklyn using headphones. The press and public weren’t allowed to listen in. A video feed to the overflow courtroom showed Kelly not wearing the headphones that would have allowed him to listen in. The government case could end as early as Friday, with the R&B singer’s lawyers expected to put on their defense next week. Kelly has denied any wrongdoing.
BROOKLYN, NY
cbslocal.com

Breaking Down The R. Kelly Case As Jury Deliberations Begin

A verdict in R. Kelly’s sex trafficking trial in New York could come in a matter of days. The federal jury in New York went today after a few hours of deliberations. Whatever that jury decides, the R&B singer still has two other criminal cases in Chicago. A legal expert told CBS 2’s Jermont Terry what’s next for R. Kelly, no matter the verdict in New York.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

R. Kelly jury in New York racketeering case starts deliberations today

The defense and prosecution in R&B star R. Kelly's federal racketeering trial painted two very different pictures of what the singer did behind closed doors. Laura Podesta spoke with CBS News legal contributor Rebecca Roiphe about Kelly's defense lawyer comparing him to Martin Luther King Jr. and what she thinks of the defense not putting Kelly on the stand.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Federal prosecutors: R. Kelly a predator who 'hides in plain sight'

In delivering closing arguments federal prosecutors told jurors to find singer R. Kelly guilty. Kelly is accused of sexually, physically and emotionally abusing several women and underaged girls. He is pleading not guilty to nine charges including sex trafficking, bribery and racketeering. Sept. 23, 2021.
CELEBRITIES
fox5ny.com

Gloria Allred reacts to R. Kelly guilty verdict

A jury in federal court in Downtown Brooklyn has convicted R&B superstar R. Kelly on racketeering charges related to shocking and lurid accusations of exploiting, coercing, and sex-trafficking several young women and girls. Allred represents several victims.
BROOKLYN, NY
Vanity Fair

R. Kelly, Blank and Motionless, Is Found Guilty on All Counts in Racketeering Trial

On Monday afternoon, after more than five weeks of testimony and arguments﻿, a Brooklyn jury convicted R. Kelly on nine federal counts related to racketeering and sex trafficking. As a foreman of the jury read out the decisions, the R&B star, for decades a fixture of American culture, sat motionless, appearing blank behind his face mask. As the trial concluded, Kelly walked out of the courtroom flanked by security guards.
CELEBRITIES
cbslocal.com

Jury Deliberations To Resume Monday In R. Kelly Trial

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Jury deliberations are expected to continue Monday in the R. Kelly trial at Brooklyn Federal Court. Jurors started considering the racketeering and sex trafficking charges Friday afternoon. They will review testimony from 50 witnesses — 45 for the prosecution, and five for the defense. Prosecutors say...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

R Kelly trial – live: Latest updates as jury reaches a verdict

A verdict has been reached in R Kelly’s federal trial in New York City.The verdict came through on Monday.The substance of the verdict isn’t known yet and will be announced soon. The judge has summoned the parties to a courtroom in Brooklyn for the verdict to be read.Kelly has been charged with racketeering predicated on criminal conduct including sexual exploitation of children, kidnapping, forced labor and Mann Act violations involving the coercion and transportation of women and girls in interstate commerce to engage in illegal sexual activity. He is also charged with four counts of violating the Mann Act related to his interstate transportation of a victim to New York to engage in illegal sexual activity, and his exposure of her to an infectious venereal disease without her knowledge.Kelly has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing.Follow the latest updates with our live blog below:
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Relief and disbelief greet R. Kelly guilty verdict

LOS ANGELES, Sept 27 (Reuters) - A mixture of relief and disbelief greeted the guilty verdict on Monday in the sex trafficking trial of singer R. Kelly, the most high-profile musician brought down in the #MeToo era but whose music remains popular on streaming services. Kelly, once one of the...
CELEBRITIES

