Picking the Pac: Coming Home

Week ATS W ATS L ATS P SU W SU L Season to date ATS W ATS L ATS P SU W SU L. This line is about where it would’ve been at the start of the season even though both teams have disappointed so far. Utah’s offense showed signs of life when Cam Rising replaced the now-departed Charlie Brewer. The Cougs were non-competitive with a USC team in tumult. Utah’s pass defense has been very good so far, albeit against teams who want to run first. If they keep Wazzu in the vicinity of 20 points, they should come away with a needed win.