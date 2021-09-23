Washington justices vacate 46-year sentence for teen killer

Tacoma – An Olalla, Washington man was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to 25 months in prison for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for his decades-long theft of his missing brother’s identity and benefits, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. Chris Harvey Sayler, 74, began fraudulently collecting his missing brother’s Social Security Disability benefits since at least 1998. Over the last twenty years, those benefits total more than $388,000. At the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Robert J. Bryan said, “This is a sad case for all concerned – including the public…. It’s a crime against all the citizen taxpayers in the country.” Judge Bryan noted that but for Sayler’s age, health and military service, he would have faced a much longer sentence.

TACOMA, WA ・ 11 DAYS AGO