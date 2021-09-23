CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets QB Zach Wilson to be smarter with football after four-interception loss

By Zac Wassink
 4 days ago
Zach Wilson tossed four interceptions in a loss to the Patriots in Week 2. Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets drafted Zach Wilson second overall this past spring, in part, because of his abilities to extend plays using his legs and force passes into tight windows. That worked well when Wilson was with the BYU Cougars, but he learned a harsh lesson last weekend when he tossed four interceptions in a loss to the New England Patriots.

Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, Jets coach Robert Saleh said after that defeat that Wilson must learn that "sometimes it's OK to be boring," and the first-year pro seemed to understand Saleh's message when speaking with reporters Thursday.

"I don't think it's necessarily challenging, it's just being smart with the ball and understanding those situations in games like that," Wilson explained. "There weren't checkdowns on some of those interceptions, right? It's not just, hey, check the ball down. It's being smart with the ball. How can you throw it away or get rid of it? That's what I'm applying for this next week."

Wilson added: "I haven't thrown four picks ever in my life in a game."

Per ESPN stats, Wilson is currently dead last among eligible quarterbacks with a 56.1 passer rating and 22.7 total QBR. He has another tough matchup Sunday, as he and the Jets will travel to take on the unbeaten Denver Broncos.

The Broncos are currently surrendering only 184.0 passing yards per contest.

