Spieth-Thomas vs. Rahm-Garcia to kick off Ryder Cup foursomes

It’s Ryder Cup week, if you haven’t already heard. We’ve waited a whole extra year for this and golf patriotism is at an all-time high. After a feeble showing at Le Golf National in 2018, the US stars are putting aside their differences, getting their game faces on, and doing everything in their power to #BeatEurope. In the case of Justin Thomas, that means talking the talk—the kid enjoys a little smack talk, that much we know—but also literally walking the walking in these incredible Nomad Customs-designed FootJoys. Feast your eyes, patriots.

GOLF ・ 5 DAYS AGO