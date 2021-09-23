Spieth-Thomas vs. Rahm-Garcia to kick off Ryder Cup foursomes
Thursday evening's Ryder Cup opening ceremony concluded with captains Steve Stricker and Padraig Harrington revealing the first pairings for Friday's foursome matches. The 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wis., will kick off in fiery fashion when Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas pair up for Team USA against two Spaniards, world No. 1 Jon Rahm and Ryder Cup vet Sergio Garcia, for Team Europe.www.birminghamstar.com
