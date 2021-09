The first-ever UN Food Systems Summit will be an opportunity for over 90 heads of state and government to present and reiterate their commitments to working towards achieving all 17 Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. This fully virtual event will take place during the UN General Assembly, following a Pre-Summit hybrid event that took place in in Rome, Italy from July 26-28 in partnership with the Government of Italy. The UN Food Systems Summit will take the Pre-Summit’s goals of establishing new objectives and solutions through global discourse, while fostering a sense of community in working together towards a commonly shared vision.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO