CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki suspended for throwing at Kevin Kiermaier following scouting card controversy

By Mike Axisa
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToronto Blue Jays left-hander Ryan Borucki has been suspended three games and fined an undisclosed amount for "intentionally hitting Kevin Kiermaier of the Tampa Bay Rays with a pitch during the bottom of the eighth inning of Wednesday's game at Tropicana Field," MLB announced Thursday. Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo was suspended one game and fined as well as well.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Kevin Kiermaier has message for Blue Jays after being hit by pitch

Kevin Kiermaier has a simple message for the Toronto Blue Jays after they hit him with a pitch on Wednesday. Kiermaier was hit in the middle of the back by a pitch from Blue Jays reliever Ryan Borucki in the eighth inning of Tampa Bay’s 7-1 win over Toronto (video here). The plunking was retribution for Kiermaier taking a scouting report card the Jays dropped on the field on Monday.
MLB
Boston 25 News WFXT

Kiermaier shocked by reaction to taking scouting card

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier is “shocked to see what has transpired” and finds reaction “just hard to believe" to his scooping up a scouting a card that fell out of Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk’s wristband. Kiermaier reiterated before Wednesday's series finale...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Borucki
Person
Pete Walker
Person
Kevin Cash
Person
Kevin Kiermaier
Audacy

Blue Jays, Rays at odds after Kiermaier found data card on field, would not return

With less than two weeks remaining in the MLB regular season, some bad blood is boiling between two teams who could very well meet again this postseason. The Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly angry with the Tampa Bay Rays after outfielder Kevin Kiermaier apparently took a card with Toronto’s game plan on how to pitch to the Rays’ hitters in the sixth inning of Monday’s game.
MLB
theScore

Kiermaier took Jays' scouting report Monday, Rays refused to return card

The temperature in this week's Toronto Blue Jays-Tampa Bay Rays series may have just been turned up a notch. The Blue Jays are fuming after Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier picked up a card containing their scouting reports for Tampa Bay hitters during the series' opening game Monday, according to Sportsnet's Shi Davidi and Arash Madani.
MLB
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Back in big leagues

Borucki was recalled by Toronto on Monday. Borucki has thrown 19.1 innings at the big-league level this season, recording an unremarkable 5.12 ERA but an encouraging 1.14 WHIP. Trent Thornton was optioned to clear a spot for him in the bullpen.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jays#The Tampa Bay Rays#The Blue Jays#Cash#The Associated Press
Yardbarker

Blue Jays miffed at Kevin Kiermaier for taking their scouting report

The Toronto Blue Jays are upset with Kevin Kiermaier for taking one of their cards. During the sixth inning of Monday’s game between the Jays and Tampa Bay Rays, Kiermaier was trying to score after an error and was thrown out at home to end the frame. After being tagged out, Kiermaier noticed a piece of paper near the plate and grabbed it.
MLB
ESPN

Toronto Blue Jays plunk Tampa Bay Rays CF Kevin Kiermaier in wake of scouting-card drama

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- So much for that water under the bridge. Just one day after Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo downplayed the fact that Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier had scooped up a scouting card that fell out of Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk's wristband as "agua under the bridge," fireworks erupted on Wednesday.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

A Rays player ‘stole’ the Blue Jays’ scouting report card, and got beaned for it

There’s nothing that gets Major League Baseball teams more hot and bothered than a competitive advantage and the unwritten rules meant to keep those advantages out of the game. From the Houston Astros’ massive sign stealing controversy a few years back to the endless discussion about banning ‘sticky stuff’ from pitchers this season, baseball often feels like an endless war of one side trying to break the rules and the other side making accusations of wrongdoing. This gets particularly heated when it happens between division rivals.
MLB
12up

Ryan Borucki suspended 3 games by MLB

After the benches cleared in the showdown between the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays, you had to figure that suspensions could be on the way. Well, that's what we have here. It's just been reported that both Charlie Montoyo and Ryan Borucki have been suspended after Toronto threw...
MLB
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Ejected Wednesday

Borucki was ejected from Wednesday's loss to the Rays for allegedly intentionally hitting Kevin Kiermaier with a pitch. Borucki delivered a clean seventh inning on eight pitches and returned for a second frame, but he was promptly ejected after plunking Kiermaier with a 93-mph offering to start the inning. The left-hander will face a suspension if MLB deems the act was intentional.
MLB
New York Post

Blue Jays-Rays data card controversy ‘agua under the bridge’

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash apologized to Blue Jays management a day after Rays veteran Kevin Kiermaier scooped up a scouting data card that fell out of Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk’s wristband and refused to give it back. Cash said he reached out to Blue Jays...
MLB
chatsports.com

Report: Rays' Kiermaier grabs Blue Jays' pitching-plan card, team refuses to give it back

The Tampa Bay Rays might have found a less creative and less subtle way of cheating than the Houston Astros scandal. During the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night, Rays centrefielder Kevin Kiermaier slid into home plate and found a card that reportedly fell out of Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk’s pocket. That card had the team’s game plan for how to handle Tampa Bay’s hitters.
MLB
theScore

Blue Jays' Borucki gets 3-game ban for intentionally hitting Kiermaier

Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Ryan Borucki has received a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for hitting Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier with a pitch during Wednesday's game, the league announced, according to Sportsnet's Shi Davidi. The league determined he intentionally threw at Kiermaier. Borucki is appealing the suspension...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy