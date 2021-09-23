Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki suspended for throwing at Kevin Kiermaier following scouting card controversy

There’s nothing that gets Major League Baseball teams more hot and bothered than a competitive advantage and the unwritten rules meant to keep those advantages out of the game. From the Houston Astros’ massive sign stealing controversy a few years back to the endless discussion about banning ‘sticky stuff’ from pitchers this season, baseball often feels like an endless war of one side trying to break the rules and the other side making accusations of wrongdoing. This gets particularly heated when it happens between division rivals.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO