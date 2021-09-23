Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki suspended for throwing at Kevin Kiermaier following scouting card controversy
Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Ryan Borucki has been suspended three games and fined an undisclosed amount for "intentionally hitting Kevin Kiermaier of the Tampa Bay Rays with a pitch during the bottom of the eighth inning of Wednesday's game at Tropicana Field," MLB announced Thursday. Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo was suspended one game and fined as well as well.www.cbssports.com
