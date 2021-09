Emmanuel Macron was struck by a small projectile – believed to be an egg – while surrounded by press and members of the public in Lyon. The object struck the French president on the side of the face before bouncing away during a visit to the Eurexpo convention centre. According to Lyon Mag, whose reporters filmed the incident, the young man who threw the object made a gesture of protest and shouted "vive la révolution". He can then be seen being placed in handcuffs by security services. Au #sirha2021, @EmmanuelMacron victime d'un jet d'oeuf. Le projectile a rebondi sur...

PROTESTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO