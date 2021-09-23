South Jersey Times football picks, Week 4
The last time the Millville and St. Augustine football teams met, the result was an instant classic. Friday’s matchup has the potential to be even better. Two of the best teams in South Jersey will resume their rivalry, but that is far from the only highlight of this week’s local schedule. Washington Township at Cherokee and Salem at Paulsboro are just two of the other games that promise to deliver fantastic plays and plenty of drama.www.nj.com
