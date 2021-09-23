CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Cravath Reps Cryptocurrency Company Dfinity in Suit Over Unregistered Digital Tokens

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCravath, Swaine & Moore partners Kevin J. Orsini, Lauren M. Rosenberg and Antony L. Ryan have stepped in to defend Dfinity USA Research LLC in a pending securities class action. The case, filed Aug. 9 in California Northern District Court by Roche Freedman LLP, alleges that Dfinity engaged in unregistered sale of securities with its release of digital tokens. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Donato, is 3:21-cv-06118, Valenti v. Dfinity USA Research LLC et al.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

Hawkins Parnell Removes Insurance Coverage Lawsuit Against American Modern Select

Counsel at Hawkins Parnell & Young on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against American Modern Select Insurance Company to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by McDonald Law Firm on behalf of Lonnie Beasley and Sandra Beasley and centers on the insurer’s denial of a property damage claim. The case is 1:21-cv-03926, Beasley et al v. American Modern Select Insurance Company.
LAW
Law.com

Equifax, Fingerhut, W.S. Badcock Corp. Sued Over Credit Report Claims

Equifax, Fingerhut and W.S. Badcock Corp. were sued Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court for claims under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. The court case was filed by Armor Law and Berry & Associates on behalf of Andy James Fraser III. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-03935, Fraser v. Equifax Information Services LLC et al.
LAW
Law.com

Proposed $5.3 Billion Acquisition of Covanta Yields Shareholder Suit

Covanta Holding, a provider of waste and energy services, and its board of directors were slapped with a shareholder lawsuit Thursday in New Jersey District Court over the company’s proposed acquisition by EQT Infrastructure for $5.3 billion. The case was filed by Weisslaw LLP and Federman & Sherwood on behalf of Adrienne Halberstam. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-17453, Halberstam v. Covanta Holding Corporation, et al.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Tokens#Cravath Swaine Moore#Dfinity Usa Research Llc#Roche Freedman Llp
Law.com

2 Firms Remove Lawsuit Against Mt. Hawley Insurance

Counsel at Hawkins Parnell & Young and Quilling, Selander, Lownds, Winslett & Moser on Friday removed an insurance lawsuit against Mt. Hawley Insurance Company to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint, which pertains to a disputed property damage claim valued at up to $1.2 million, was filed by The Pilgrim Law Group on behalf of Euromed Global Inc. and Standard Enzyme of North America, Inc. The case is 3:21-cv-00162, Standard Enzyme of North America, Inc. et al v. Mt. Hawley Insurance Company.
LAW
Law.com

Which Ex-Linklaters US Partner Earned $2.9M At Firm?

Matthew Axelrod, a former top official at the U.S. Department of Justice, reported earning a $2.9 million partnership share at Linklaters in a financial disclosure statement required as part of his nomination to serve in the Biden administration’s Department of Commerce. Axelrod, a partner in the firm’s disputes practice in...
ECONOMY
Law.com

TD Bank Turns to Duane Morris to Defend Cybersecurity Suit

Michael S. Zullo of Duane Morris has entered an appearance for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a pending lawsuit alleging failure to protect customers from cyberfraud and failure to meaningfully respond after a customer reported fraudulent wire transactions totaling almost $300,000. The case was filed Aug. 10 in New Jersey District Court by Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg on behalf of Moore Capital Holdings. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb, is 1:21-cv-15029, Moore Capital Holdings LLC v. TD Bank, N.A.
ECONOMY
Law.com

SEC Sues LA Investment Firm for Allegedly Funneling Funds Designated for a Cannabis Business to a Pizza Chain

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued VerdeGroup Investment Partners and other defendants Monday in California Central District Court for allegedly misappropriating approximately $467,000. The defendants are accused of misrepresenting to investors that their money would go toward a marijuana business venture, then funneling most of the funds to relief defendants Tommy’s Pizza Ventures and Cynthia Gaffney. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-07663, Securities and Exchange Commission v. VerdeGroup Investment Partners, Inc. et al.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Crypto
Law.com

The Importance of Private Securities Litigation as a Complement to ‘Worn Out’ Regulators

A recently published study confirmed what many proactive institutional investors already know: Private litigation is an integral piece of the securities enforcement puzzle. In the United States, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is the principal regulator tasked with overseeing the financial markets and the sale of securities. As with...
LAW
Law.com

Coinbase Hit With Proposed Class Action Over Unauthorized Money Transfers

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Digital currency exchange Coinbase and its top security personnel were hit with a class action Friday in California Northern District Court alleging that the company has failed to adequately protect its users from unauthorized money transfers. The suit, brought by the Law Office of Matthew D. Carlson, contends that Coinbase fails to comply with requirements in the Electronic Funds Transfer Act to promptly investigate and correct unauthorized transfers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:21-cv-07478, Zubin v. Coinbase Global, Inc. et al.
ECONOMY
Law.com

The Regulators Rear Their Heads

The days when there were just a few recurrent regulatory issues in the world of blockchain, cryptocurrency and decentralized finance (DeFi) may now be behind us. For the past few years, regulatory attention seemed to focus mainly on several recurrent issues such as whether a particular token or cryptocurrency was a “security” under federal law—with all the attendant legal requirements and restrictions such a designation carries with it for issuers, exchanges, and buyers and sellers—and the tax consequences of cryptocurrency transactions and payments, given the IRS position that for tax purposes cryptocurrency is property rather than currency. While those issues haven’t gone away, recently regulators from a number of different federal, state and, indeed, international bodies have emerged forcefully to raise a host of new issues they find implicated by new developments. As FinTech innovation and products take more ambitious and creative forms, it seems regulators have become more ambitious and creative themselves, and no less determined to act.
ECONOMY
Law.com

SEC Alleges That Group Defrauded $229M From Investors in Queens Development That Allegedly Remains An ‘Unfinished and Empty Glass Tower’

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Fleet New York Metropolitan Regional Center and Richard Xia Monday in New York Eastern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The complaint accuses the defendants of defrauding investors of $229 million and misappropriating at least $9.7 million from investors for personal use. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-05350, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Xia et al.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Hodgson Russ Attorney Defending Off-Track Betting Corp. in Whistleblower Suit

Aaron M. Saykin of Hodgson Russ has entered an appearance for Western Regional Off Track Betting Corp., board chairman Richard D. Bianchi, and CEO Henry Wojtaszek in a pending whistleblower lawsuit. The complaint was filed Aug. 12 in New York Western District Court by HoganWillig law firm on behalf of Michael Nolan, the organization’s former chief operating officer. Nolan alleges that he was unlawfully terminated after cooperating with state and federal law enforcement investigations. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny, is 1:21-cv-00922, Nolan v. Western Regional Off Track Betting Corporation et al.
GAMBLING
pymnts

FTC Chair Lina Khan Shapes New View For Antitrust Enforcement

The new direction for the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) was outlined with five principles in a recent staff memo from Chair Lina Khan that emphasized the oversight of Big Tech mergers and their “structural dominance.”. Recently made public, the memo from Khan outlined a strategy that includes a better assessment...
LAW
Law.com

Judge Raises Conflict Concerns About Kellogg Hansen in Google Advertising Cases

A federal judge has ordered Washington, D.C.’s Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick to explain how the firm plans to represent British newspaper Daily Mail in a lawsuit against Google over its digital advertising while also representing Facebook in an antitrust case brought by the Federal Trade Commission. Kellogg Hansen...
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Digital Remittance Company Remitly Debuts on Nasdaq

Financial services provider Remitly is one of the latest companies to go public on the Nasdaq. CEO and co-founder Matt Oppenheimer joined Cheddar to break down how his money transfer business operates as well discuss the decision behind the public offering. He noted that one of the goals of the company is to connect immigrants to premiere financial services.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Wicker Smith Files Insurance Suit Against Florida Trucking Company Over $1M Per Accident Policy Limit

Wicker Smith O’Hara McCoy & Ford filed an insurance lawsuit Friday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of State National Insurance Company. The suit pursues claims against Manny’s Bulk Express Inc. and Numa F. Munoz. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 9:21-cv-81767, State National Insurance Company v. Manny’s Bulk Express Inc. et al.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Cravath Hires Sullivan & Cromwell Tax Group Head

Sullivan & Cromwell's former tax group leader decamps for Cravath after 29 years at former firm. Neither firm has responded to requests for comment around the move. The two firms have vastly different compensation structures, although both are more than capable of paying to dollar for talent, making the move a bit of a mystery.
BUSINESS
hudsontv.com

Hoboken Cryptocurrency Firm Celsius to Halt the Offer and Sale of Unregistered Interest-Bearing Investments

NEWARK – Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck today announced that the Bureau of Securities is taking action to protect investors from sales of unregistered securities in the form of interest-earning cryptocurrency products by ordering a Hoboken-based cryptocurrency firm to stop offering and selling those products. The Bureau’s Summary Cease...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Tech Times

5 Major Companies That Accept Cryptocurrency As Payment

Cryptocurrency is the future of currency. Some people think it will take over and be the only way to buy things, while others are skeptical that cryptocurrency can sustain itself in today's world. But there is no denying that more companies are starting to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy