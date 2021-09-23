Cravath Reps Cryptocurrency Company Dfinity in Suit Over Unregistered Digital Tokens
Cravath, Swaine & Moore partners Kevin J. Orsini, Lauren M. Rosenberg and Antony L. Ryan have stepped in to defend Dfinity USA Research LLC in a pending securities class action. The case, filed Aug. 9 in California Northern District Court by Roche Freedman LLP, alleges that Dfinity engaged in unregistered sale of securities with its release of digital tokens. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Donato, is 3:21-cv-06118, Valenti v. Dfinity USA Research LLC et al.www.law.com
