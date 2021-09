Lil Nas X has managed to do the impossible; he’s torn down barriers and challenged the status quo of black masculinity. At just 22-years-old, the triple-threat entertainer has achieved more than some of today’s biggest artists. Lil Nas X has paved the way for other artists to live in their truth. Though, some hiphop artists and critics have felt threatened by his presence. In particular, the young emcee has dealt with homophobic rants from the likes of DaBaby and Boosie Badazz, as well as others. Fortunately, Lil Nas X has a slew of allies who’ve supported him throughout all the backlash and negativity. Even rapper Kid Cudi recently praised Lil Nas X for his bravery.

