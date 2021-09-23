Police: 1 Dead, 12 Wounded In Store Shooting; Shooter Dead

Police say a shooter attacked a grocery store in an upscale suburb of Memphis, Tennessee, and killed one person and wounded 12 others before being found dead. Authorities say the shooter died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said the shooting broke out Thursday afternoon at a Kroger grocery store in his community 30 miles east of Memphis. He said 13 people in all were shot and that 12 of them were taken to hospitals, some with very serious injuries. Lane said police received a call about 1:30 p.m. about the shooting and flooded the area within minutes, finding multiple people shot on entering the building.