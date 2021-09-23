CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Struggling Barcelona held to draw again in Spanish league

Ottumwa Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — Barcelona's ongoing crisis keeps getting worse, with the team unable to win on the field and the club's players, coach and president growing increasingly at odds. Barcelona was held to a 0-0 draw by Cádiz in the Spanish league on Thursday, extending its winless streak to three...

