It was a difficult start to the season for the New York Jets. They lost 19-14 to the Panthers and suffered several key injuries in the process. But it wasn't as bad as it could have been. The first half of Sunday's game looked like the opening scenes of the Jets disaster movie we've seen so many times before. They committed bad penalties, they couldn't move the ball on offense, made key mistakes on defense, and Zach Wilson had been hit more times than he had connected with his receivers.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO