U.S. Sets The Stage For COVID Booster Shots For Millions

By KDWN Newsroom
KDWN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. vaccination drive against COVID-19 is poised for a major new phase: Government advisers on Thursday recommended booster doses of Pfizer’s vaccine for millions of Americans. This, despite concern that the extra shots will do little to slow the pandemic. Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the extra doses for people 65 and older, nursing home residents, and those ages 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions — once they’re at least six months past their last Pfizer dose. It also said people ages 18 to 49 with underlying conditions could choose a booster.

