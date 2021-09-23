First Warning Forecast: Fall air is rushing in

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Happy Thursday evening! A strong cold front is slowly passing through Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina this afternoon. We do still have the potential for a severe storm to pop up, likely across the Eastern Shore if one does. As the front is passing through, it will continue to bring strong gusty winds and heavy downpours at times that could create localized flooding. By tonight, everyone should be dry. Maybe a stray lingering shower or two overnight.