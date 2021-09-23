CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackhawks’ players, coaches are 100% vaccinated

By Ben Pope
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All Blackhawks players and coaches are vaccinated against COVID-19, general manager Stan Bowman said Thursday as training camp began. “It’s pretty challenging if you have players that aren’t vaccinated as far as day-to-day activities, so from the logistical side of it, it’s much easier,” Bowman said. “But also it’s just a sign of the players’ commitment to try to be safe.”

chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

NHL
