WORCESTER (CBS) – UMass Memorial Medical Center is looking to tackle taking care of a new influx of COVID-19 patients by recruiting staff members, but hospital officials say it is no easy task – and that may mean longer wait times for patients. “The hospital is 24/7, and it can’t run without people,” said Registered Nurse Ashley Davis, who has spent the last 11 years at UMass Memorial Medical Center. She currently works as an ICU nurse in the hospital’s COVID Unit. “We’ve had a lot of staffing shortages in our unit, so we are obviously working short a lot of...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 12 DAYS AGO