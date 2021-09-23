CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Gadzooks! This fully functional antique cash register has a sliding drawer and is made from over 2000 LEGO bricks!

By Sarang Sheth
yankodesign.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilt to absolute stunning detail, the LEGO Ideas Antique Cash Register models itself directly on the National Cash Register Model 452 – a popular cashier’s machine from the 19th Century, designed and developed in Ohio at the start of the era of retail businesses. The LEGO variant, however, is the brainchild of a Master Builder who goes by the name of dimexart, and uses a whopping 2055 pieces to come together. Once assembled, dimexart says that the model will be entirely operational, with pushable buttons, a working swing arm, and a slide-out cash drawer with actual LEGO coins in it too!

www.yankodesign.com

Comments / 2

Related
yankodesign.com

This brand is making minimalist flat-packed furniture that’s eco-friendly and easier to assemble than IKEA furniture

Although their motto is “No tools, no hassle”, the most defining characteristic of staxxiom’s furniture is that it’s so visually simple, you don’t even need a manual. With laser-cut pieces of wood that simply interlock to create your design, staxxiom is building on IKEA’s DIY culture by making their furniture more efficient, more eco-friendly, and as simplified as possible. That last part works in staxxiom’s favor too, because the simplified design gives their furniture a unified, wonderfully minimal aesthetic, along with the added benefit of being ridiculously easy to build too.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Gadget Flow

LEGO DC Batman Batmobile Tumbler brick model kit has an opening roof to access the driver

Get creative on a rainy day with the LEGO DC Batman Batmobile Tumbler brick model kit. Replicating the Batmobile, it includes an opening roof to provide access to the driver, passenger seats, and control panel. Bursting with 2,049 bricks, the LEGO DC Batman Batmobile Tumble offers hours of fun and can even help to relieve stress. Moreover, if you’re a Batman fan, you’ll love this model as it includes Batman and The Joker minifigures. You’ll also receive a stand to display your finished model at home. In fact, measuring 6 inches in length by 17 inches high, it has an impressive presence you’ll want to display. Overall, this crime-fighting machine is a collectible piece that stimulates your creativity with a hands-on project.
CARS
yankodesign.com

Bring your yard to life with these products designed to transform your backyard into the ultimate fun space!

In these pandemic-stricken times, we find ourselves spending more and more time at home. However, sitting in the same old four walls of our bedroom can become quite boring, and sometimes the only fresh air we really get is when we step out into our yards. Although we shouldn’t underestimate our backyards, they can be locations of major fun, recreation, and relaxation…depending on how we do them up! How about turning your backyard into an ideal date spot for you and your partner, or hosting a barbecue party with the best grill in the market? We’ve curated a collection of product designs to help you transform these exciting ideas into a reality! These products will turn your yard into the ultimate relaxation destination. We bet you won’t want to step out of your yard, once you introduce these products to it! From single-use shipping containers repurposed into swimming pools to a tiny backyard home/office – these designs will majorly transform your humble backyard!
YOGA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
homecrux.com

Washing Machine Converted Into Aquarium With Built-in Lights, Filtration

Water holds the beauty of nature and an aquarium tries to replicate some of its lures. We all have dreamt in our childhood of acquiring an aquarium someday, and now when we are free to take our own decisions and manage our own expenses, why not get an aquarium home. The dilemma now lies in selecting the perfect aquarium that blends with our home interior and also looks fancy at the same time.
LIFESTYLE
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
UPI News

World's largest Lego Formula 1 car assembled from 500,000 bricks

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Organizers of the upcoming Saudi Arabian Formula 1 Grand Prix promoted the event by assembling the world's largest Lego Formula 1 car from 500,000 bricks. The Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation employed a group of professional Lego builders to assemble the green Formula 1 car at Jeddah's Red Sea Mall.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Ideas#Lego Bricks#The Antique Cash Register
Woman's World

Remove Mold and Mildew From Bathtub Corner Tiles With This Simple Hack

When you’re cleaning your bathroom, nothing is more frustrating than trying to remove stubborn mold and mildew. The worst site for stuck-on mold is the shower corner tiles and the corners of your bathtub. But luckily, removing the grime from bathroom corners is easier than ever thanks to a super simple cleaning hack you’ll wish you knew about sooner.
HOME & GARDEN
Mashed

The Countertop Ice Maker Costco Shoppers Swear By

There's a lot to love about Costco. If shoppers aren't taking advantage of the retail chain's low prices on groceries, they can be found discovering the secrets of the Costco bakery department or eating pizza by the slice at its famous food court. Now there's more news to love: A fan-favorite appliance has recently made its return to Costco's shelves, and savvy shoppers couldn't be happier.
SHOPPING
johnstonsunrise.net

COLLECTIBLES: Loose Toys are Worth Something Too!

I will admit, the majority of the collectibles articles I write for this column primarily focus on the rare, expensive, and if a toy factory sealed. While items in the best of the best condition always bring the most amount of money, there is still a market for opened, loose, and even incomplete toys or just the accessories themselves. This is because not every collector can afford to spend $200, $500, or $5,000 on a factory sealed Star Wars figure or G.I. Joe. But they can afford a near mint $60.00 Boba Fett that’s in pristine condition just out of the package. The tip here for collectors and pickers alike are that loose toys are everywhere in the wild. Yard sales, flea markets, and auctions are the perfect spot to find a box full of G.I. Joe, Star Wars, or He-Man. Even if they are covered in dirt, mouse excrement you name it! People go crazy for this stuff, don’t sleep, and leave money behind just because something is dirty.
SHOPPING
aspiremetro.com

Behr Paint’s 2022 Color Of The Year Is A Breath Of Fresh Air

Breezeway evokes feelings of coolness and peace while representing a desire to move forward and discover newfound passions. Leading you from one place to the next, the color catches your attention and is an open invitation to experience the world with a fresh perspective, both within the home and beyond your front door.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Sports
Real Simple

5 Decor Trends to Steal from the 2021 Real Simple Home—Including the 'It' Color of the Year

When we work with professional interior designers to decorate each room in the Real Simple Home, they're given free rein to select any colors, patterns, decor, and furniture they like. So long as the space is beautiful, functional, and helps solve any design challenges within the room, the rest is up to their creative whims. This year, as the designs unfolded, a few themes emerged, reflecting some of the top trends of the year. In nearly every room, you'll spot a woven accent or two (OK, maybe three!), and several rooms incorporated rich shades of olive green. Floral wallpaper is seeing a resurgence and grandmillennial style isn't going away just yet. According to the tastemakers behind the Real Simple Home, here are the top 5 trends of 2021, plus some products to shop for your own space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

This wooden tiny house on wheels is designed to get you closer to nature while being sustainable!

The pandemic has certainly made some of us want to leave behind the bustling city life we know and move into a tiny house. Why? Well, it is more affordable for first-time homeowners, it has a lower carbon footprint, and you can pick your views while staying socially distant from crowded cities! The tiny house movement is here to stay and Rast is another glimpse into its future. The 174-square-foot home on wheels is designed to immerse you in nature while pushing sustainable architecture as an accessible lifestyle choice merging your cabin-in-the-woods with a home to live in long-term.
CARS
Farm and Dairy

Brick home on 5 acres, china, antiques, and misc.

5 Acres With One-Owner 1,776 Sq. Ft. Brick Ranch With Addition Full Walk-out Basement With Garage Plus 26 X 40 Three-Car Garage – 16 X 32 Open Building – St. Clair Twp. – Glenmore Area Online Bidding Available On Real Estate. Corningware – Hall – Glass – China – Furniture...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
yankodesign.com

This electric screwdriver can be used manually too, making it the perfect addition to your toolkit

The Hybro H400’s “unsleek” design isn’t without reason. It comes with an ergonomic body that you wouldn’t associate with “sleek slim metallic” electric screwdrivers, although that ergonomically designed grip actually makes it easy to use manually too. The screwdriver comes with an easy-to-grip design, interchangeable heads, a simplified interface, and can be used both manually or electrically to tighten/loosen screws.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy