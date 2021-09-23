Gadzooks! This fully functional antique cash register has a sliding drawer and is made from over 2000 LEGO bricks!
Built to absolute stunning detail, the LEGO Ideas Antique Cash Register models itself directly on the National Cash Register Model 452 – a popular cashier’s machine from the 19th Century, designed and developed in Ohio at the start of the era of retail businesses. The LEGO variant, however, is the brainchild of a Master Builder who goes by the name of dimexart, and uses a whopping 2055 pieces to come together. Once assembled, dimexart says that the model will be entirely operational, with pushable buttons, a working swing arm, and a slide-out cash drawer with actual LEGO coins in it too!www.yankodesign.com
