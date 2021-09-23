CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

'Post Reports' podcast: Hooked on a ceiling

Laredo Morning Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Post Reports" is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you've come to expect from the newsroom of The Post - for your ears. - - - In this episode:. Deadlines are looming large for Congress. If policymakers fail to act, the United...

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Radio Online

Nielsen Report: Podcast Listening Goes Mainstream

Nielsen's Podcasting Today Report is out offering insights regarding listening trends while examining the correlation between podcast tune-in and category ad spend. It focuses on the listening habits of podcast audiences, as well as listenership trends, brand awareness, top-performing ads, diverse listenership data, trends during COVID and more. The rise...
MARKETS
aba.com

Podcast: Breaking Down the Tax Reporting Proposal and Its Path in Congress

The fight on Capitol Hill over the Biden administration’s controversial tax proposal is likely to go on for another four to six weeks, and the proposal may continue to be raised after that, according to ABA EVP James Ballentine. On the latest episode the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by S&P Global Market Intelligence — Ballentine joins ABA’s Rob Nichols and John Kinsella to dig into the details of the proposal and its legislative outlook.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Chris Wallace’s grilling of a GOP governor exposes a much bigger scam

When Chris Wallace grilled the Republican governor of Nebraska over his opposition to vaccine mandates on Sunday, the Fox News anchor did a fine job of exposing the incoherence of one GOP lawmaker’s positioning on the issue. But this moment is bigger than that. Wallace also helped expose a larger...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS Denver

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert Introduces Articles Of Impeachment Against President Biden & Vice President Harris

(CBS4) – Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert announced on Friday, Sept. 24, she introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. She says the administration failed “to ensure the national security of the United States and its citizens” with regard to the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The congresswoman, a Republican representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, says she felt it her duty to introduce the articles due to what she describes as the president giving American-made weapons to and aiding enemies. She also accuses the administration of colluding with the Taliban. Lauren Boebert (credit: CBS) “And let me be...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Post Reports#The Washington Post
Daily Mail

Secretary of State Antony Blinken appears baffled as GOP lawmaker asks him questions about Hunter Biden during congressional hearing on Afghanistan

Secretary of State Antony Blinken faced at least one question he was not expecting when he appeared before Congress on Monday to discuss Afghanistan: Had he handed over documents about Hunter Biden and his dealings in Ukraine to the FBI?. Republican Rep. Scott Perry used his five minutes of time...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Midland Reporter-Telegram

What to know about a potential government shutdown

Could the government shut down next week, for the third time in three years? It's a possibility as Congress nears a deadline to keep the government open and doesn't appear to have enough votes to do it. Here's why, and what would happen if there is a shut down. -...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
Washington Post

The debt limit fight is a scam. The GOP counts on voters not knowing that.

On the Senate floor Monday, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) proclaimed that if the Democratic majority decides, in his rendering, to “go it alone” on a suite of pending budgetary matters, “they will not get Senate Republicans’ help with raising the debt limit,” a ceiling that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned we’ll hit sometime in October. Since 19 Senate Republicans, including McConnell, already voted for a compromise version of President Biden’s infrastructure bill, and since debate on Biden’s larger budget package is an intramural negotiation among Democrats — with Republicans choosing to be on the sidelines by threatening a filibuster — McConnell is signaling that his caucus is content to kneecap a Democratic president with the threat of letting the United States default on its credit.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Biden administration to send out shutdown guidance TODAY as Democrats scramble to pass stop gap spending measure and raise the debt ceiling as government funding runs out in one week

President Joe Biden's Office of Management and Budget is due to release shutdown guidance Thursday - a week before the government shuts down if Congress doesn't pass a funding bill. OMB's spokesperson Abdullah Hasan told Punchbowl News that 'prudent management requires that the government plan for the possibility of a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy