US Dept. of Labor files restraining order against La. farmer who allegedly fired guns at foreign workers

By WAFB Staff
 4 days ago
ROSEDALE, La. - At a sugarcane and soybean farm outside Baton Rouge, agricultural workers faced more than Louisiana’s heat and humidity. They dealt with a farm owner and operator, Glynn Rivet, who allegedly denied them adequate food and water, and after the workers asked the owner’s son to help them get food and water, the owner yelled obscenities at the workers, threatened them with guns and fired near them. Three of the workers who the owner directly threatened were constructively discharged when they left the farm permanently in fear for their safety.

WAFB

Sen. Cassidy introduces bill to prevent carbon monoxide deaths in wake of disasters

The following information is from Senator Bill Cassidy. WASHINGTON (WAFB) - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today introduced the Safe Generators Save Lives Act to save lives in the wake of hurricanes and other disasters that disrupt power and necessitate the use of portable generators. Carbon monoxide (CO) deaths caused by insufficient ventilation during the use of portable generators accounted for the majority of Hurricane Laura deaths in 2020 and 20 percent of deaths in Louisiana during Hurricane Ida. Cassidy’s legislation would require new portable generators include automatic shutoffs for when CO levels around generators reach dangerous levels, possess power cords of at least 30-feet to allow generators to be placed further from the home, and have clear markings indicating the direction of exhaust ports.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WAFB

Monoclonal antibody infusion site coming to BRG Mid City

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is opening a monoclonal antibody infusion site this week at Baton Rouge General – Mid City. It will open Thursday, Sept. 23 and will operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5:45 p.m., with the capacity to treat 200 patients a day. The site is located in the parking lot at the corner of North Boulevard and Lovers Lane, across the street from the hospital’s Entrance 3.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Dozens donate to man who lost everything in Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - So, we were out here in Houma the day after Hurricane Ida swept through the city. And we shared a story of a man you might remember. His name is frank marshal, a man who lost everything as a result of the hurricane. His story touched many of you wanting to know what you can do to help. In fact, one of our viewers decided to track him down herself.
BATON ROUGE, LA
