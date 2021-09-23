US Dept. of Labor files restraining order against La. farmer who allegedly fired guns at foreign workers
ROSEDALE, La. - At a sugarcane and soybean farm outside Baton Rouge, agricultural workers faced more than Louisiana’s heat and humidity. They dealt with a farm owner and operator, Glynn Rivet, who allegedly denied them adequate food and water, and after the workers asked the owner’s son to help them get food and water, the owner yelled obscenities at the workers, threatened them with guns and fired near them. Three of the workers who the owner directly threatened were constructively discharged when they left the farm permanently in fear for their safety.www.wafb.com
