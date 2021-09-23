CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

TNL Scholar Athlete of the Week

By Daytime with Kimberly, Esteban
news4sanantonio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh school sports are back and every year we feature area student-athletes doing amazing things both in and out of the classroom. Here are this week's Vulcan Materials Company scholar-athletes of the week.

