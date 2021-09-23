TNL Scholar Athlete of the Week

September 19, 2021 — (KUTV) - Sundays throughout the fall the crew at Talkin’ Sports will once again be honoring local student athletes who are making an impact in the arena and in their community! Brought to you by America First, here’s your chance to meet American Fork’s Kailey Hopkins who’s a Senior on the Cavemen Cross Country team and also has Track to look forward to in the Spring. Kailey is helpful, kind, and volunteers through many different outlets to make sure she stays connected in the community. Kailey is an amazing student that carries a 4.0 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society. Meet a great kid with a very bright future right here!

AMERICAN FORK, UT ・ 7 DAYS AGO