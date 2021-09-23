TNL Scholar Athlete of the Week

September 12, 2021 — (KUTV) - Sundays throughout the fall the crew at Talkin’ Sports will once again be honoring local student athletes who are making an impact in the arena and in their community! Brought to you by America First, here’s your chance to meet Ridgeline’s Isaac Peterson who is currently enjoying his Senior golf season and has tennis to look forward to in the Spring. Isaac is helpful, kind, and a wonderful student who loves school and hopes to go to college after he serves a mission. Isaac is incredibly hard working and donates a ton of time through community service. Meet a great kid with a very bright future right here!
